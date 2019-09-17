UrduPoint.com
At Least 22 People Killed, 38 Wounded In Terrorist Attack In Kabul - Reports

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Tue 17th September 2019 | 08:59 PM

At least 22 people were killed and 38 were wounded in an explosion carried out on Tuesday in Kabul by a suicide bomber, the local television channel 1TV reported citing the Afghan Interior Ministry

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th September, 2019) At least 22 people were killed and 38 were wounded in an explosion carried out on Tuesday in Kabul by a suicide bomber, the local television channel 1TV reported citing the Afghan Interior Ministry.

According to the ministry, the attacker detonated the bomb near the Massoud Square in the ninth district of Kabul killing six servicemen.

The ministry's spokesman, Nusrat Rahimi, said in a statement that among those killed and injured were women and children.

The blast near the Massoud Square was the second in a day. Earlier, an explosion occurred near the meeting place of representatives of Afghan President Ashraf Ghani's election campaign in Parwan province. According to Tolo news, as a result of the explosion, 26 people died and another 42 were injured.

The series of attacks comes as the Afghan presidential election draws nearer. The election will take place on September 28, however, many fear that the turnout will be low in the light of repeated terrorist attacks committed by the Taliban movement, which promised to disrupt the vote. The Afghan government says it will put all efforts to prevent the attacks.

The Taliban have been waging a war against the Afghan government for almost two decades. The movement views the officials as US puppets and refuses to engage in peace talks with Kabul. The latest US-Taliban peace talks failed to deliver an agreement, which would guarantee the withdrawal of foreign troops, after the movement perpetrated several attacks in Kabul.

