UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

At Least 52 Dead In Brazil Prison Riot: Official

Sumaira FH 53 seconds ago Tue 30th July 2019 | 12:12 AM

At least 52 dead in Brazil prison riot: official

At least 52 inmates were killed in a prison riot in northern Brazil on Monday as rival gang factions fought each other, an official said

Rio de Janeiro, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 29th Jul, 2019 ) :At least 52 inmates were killed in a prison riot in northern Brazil on Monday as rival gang factions fought each other, an official said.

Sixteen of the dead were decapitated in the second major eruption of violence to rock the country's severely overpopulated and deadly prison system in as many months.

Fighting broke out in the Altamira Regional Recovery Center at around 7:00 am (1000 GMT), an official from the Para state government's penitentiary department told AFP.

Two guards were taken hostage during the clashes that ended at around midday.

They were eventually freed.

Footage broadcast by SBT Altamira purportedly showed thick black smoke rising from the prison compound and people sitting on the roof of a building.

In May, at least 55 prisoners were killed in several jails in the neighboring state of Amazonas in violence also blamed on an apparent gang dispute.

Most of the victims were killed by asphyxiation, the state government said at the time.

The Federal government dispatched reinforcements to boost security in the jails.

Related Topics

Dead Altamira Brazil May From Government

Recent Stories

Sit-in call of JUI-Chief just for political gains ..

46 seconds ago

UN rights chief condemns Brazil tribal leader's ki ..

47 seconds ago

Greta Thunberg to sail the Atlantic for UN summit

9 minutes ago

'Never heard him say he wanted PSG exit': Verratti ..

9 minutes ago

Tiger's US PGA event gets status boost to invitati ..

9 minutes ago

Universities in Karachi to remain closed on Tuesda ..

9 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.