At Least 7 People Killed in Landslide in Northern Colombia - Authorities

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd November, 2020) At least seven people were killed and 11 others injured in a landslide in the north of Colombia, the Administrative Department for Risk Management in the Antioquia region (DAGRAN) said on Monday.

"By now, the operational authorities have recovered seven bodies, nine injured people have been transferred to health centers," the authority wrote on Twitter.

The RCN radio broadcaster reported that DAGRAN Director Jaime Enrique Gomez had subsequently said that the number of injured people had reached 11.

The incident happened early on Monday on the territory of the Valdivia district in the Antioquia region. The landslide hit a building hosting a disco site.

According to the media, heavy rainfalls could have caused the landslide.