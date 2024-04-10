Open Menu

Atletico Madrid V Borussia Dortmund Champions League Starting Line-ups

Sumaira FH Published April 10, 2024 | 11:30 PM

Atletico Madrid v Borussia Dortmund Champions League starting line-ups

Madrid, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2024) Starting line-ups for the Champions League quarter-final first leg between Atletico Madrid and Borussia Dortmund at the Civitas Metropolitano stadium in Madrid on Wednesday (kick-off 1900 GMT):

Atletico Madrid (5-3-2)

Jan Oblak; Nahuel Molina, Jose Gimenez, Axel Witsel, Cesar Azpilicueta, Samuel Lino; Marcos Llorente, Koke (capt), Rodrigo De Paul; Antoine Griezmann, Alvaro Morata

Coach: Diego Simeone (ARG)

Borussia Dortmund (4-3-3) Gregor Kobel; Julian Ryerson, Nico Schlotterbeck, Mats Hummels, Ian Maatsen; Emre Can (capt), Marcel Sabitzer, Felix Nmecha; Jadon Sancho, Niclas Fuellkrug, Karim Adeyemi

Coach: Edin Terzic (GER)

Referee: Marco Guida (ITA)

