Atletico Madrid V Borussia Dortmund Champions League Starting Line-ups
Sumaira FH Published April 10, 2024 | 11:30 PM
Madrid, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2024) Starting line-ups for the Champions League quarter-final first leg between Atletico Madrid and Borussia Dortmund at the Civitas Metropolitano stadium in Madrid on Wednesday (kick-off 1900 GMT):
Atletico Madrid (5-3-2)
Jan Oblak; Nahuel Molina, Jose Gimenez, Axel Witsel, Cesar Azpilicueta, Samuel Lino; Marcos Llorente, Koke (capt), Rodrigo De Paul; Antoine Griezmann, Alvaro Morata
Coach: Diego Simeone (ARG)
Borussia Dortmund (4-3-3) Gregor Kobel; Julian Ryerson, Nico Schlotterbeck, Mats Hummels, Ian Maatsen; Emre Can (capt), Marcel Sabitzer, Felix Nmecha; Jadon Sancho, Niclas Fuellkrug, Karim Adeyemi
Coach: Edin Terzic (GER)
Referee: Marco Guida (ITA)
