Austin, Danish Defense Chief Discuss Russia Actions in Atlantic, Baltic - Pentagon

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd October, 2021) US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and Denmark Defense Minister Trine Bramsen shared their concerns over Russian activities in the Atlantic, the Baltic and Ukraine at a meeting in Brussels, Defense Department spokesperson John Kirby said on Thursday.

"The leaders recognized their shared concerns over issues impacting transatlantic security, including Russian activity in the North Atlantic, Baltic Sea and Ukraine, and agreed to continue working together closely on shared priorities," Kirby said in a readout of the conversation.

Austin and Bramsen also reaffirmed the strong bilateral defense relationship between their two nations and discussed the importance of the NATO alliance as the foundation of transatlantic security along with ways to deepen and expand bilateral defense cooperation, the readout said.

"The leaders also discussed the end of the military mission in Afghanistan, Denmark's support to evacuation operations, and continued command of NATO Mission Iraq," the readout added.

Austin thanked Bramsen for Denmark's long-standing and significant commitments to those and other global security operations and they further agreed to continue working together closely on shared priorities, according to the readout.