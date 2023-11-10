Open Menu

Australia Offers Tuvalu Citizens Climate Refuge

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 10, 2023 | 12:20 PM

Australia offers Tuvalu citizens climate refuge

Sydney, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2023) Citizens of climate-threatened Tuvalu will have the right to live in Australia under a landmark pact unveiled Friday -- an offer of refuge as their Pacific homeland is lost beneath the seas.

Prime ministers Kausea Natano and Anthony Albanese inked a treaty to help Tuvalu's 11,000 residents tackle climate change, and to take up sanctuary should the worst fears materialise.

Tuvalu is among the world's most vulnerable nations due to rising sea levels.

z

Two of Tuvalu's nine coral islands have already largely disappeared under the waves, and climate scientists fear the entire archipelago will be uninhabitable within the next 80 years.

Natano said the agreement was a "beacon of hope" for his imperilled nation, and an offer of support that "has touched our hearts profoundly".

According to the pact, Tuvalu's citizens would be able to "live, study and work in Australia" and gain access to "Australian education, health, and key income and family support on arrival."

Refugee law expert Jane McAdam described the pact as "groundbreaking."

"It's the first agreement to specifically deal with climate-related mobility," the University of New South Wales professor told AFP.

"Most people don't want to leave their homes, they have very deep ancestral ties to their land and sea -- but this offers a lifeline."

To avoid a damaging "brain drain", the number of Tuvaluans able to move to Australia will initially be capped at 280 per year.

New Zealand had previously floated the idea of offering Pacific Island nations a "climate visa", but the idea was scrapped amid opposition from islands fearing mass economic emigration.

Under the agreement unveiled on Friday, Australia has also pledged to spend AUD$16 million (US$10 million) buttressing the country's shrinking shorelines and reclaiming lost land.

But there is also an acknowledgement that action has not come fast enough, and the impact of climate change is already being felt.

"At the same time, we believe the people of Tuvalu deserve the choice to live, study and work elsewhere, as climate change impacts worsen," a joint statement said.

Albanese said Australia could be open to offering Pacific neighbours similar agreements.

"We're open to approaches from other countries on how we can enhance our partnerships." he said, stressing they would have to be tailored to each country.

Related Topics

World Australia Education Same Wales Tuvalu Visa National University Family From Refugee Agreement Million Opposition New Zealand

Recent Stories

Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 42 South Africa Vs. A ..

Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 42 South Africa Vs. Afghanistan, Live Score, Histor ..

2 minutes ago
 Punjab Govt introduces 'Sikh Yatra' booking portal ..

Punjab Govt introduces 'Sikh Yatra' booking portal

15 minutes ago
 PM urges ECO countries to push for ceasefire in Ga ..

PM urges ECO countries to push for ceasefire in Gaza

20 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 November 2023

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 November 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 November 2023

4 hours ago
 Commitment with national unity, harmony renewed in ..

Commitment with national unity, harmony renewed in Karachi on Iqbal Day

13 hours ago
Sterling left out of England squad again

Sterling left out of England squad again

13 hours ago
 AJK PM endorses constructive criticism, positive j ..

AJK PM endorses constructive criticism, positive journalism for reformation of a ..

13 hours ago
 Germany unveils huge electricity price relief for ..

Germany unveils huge electricity price relief for ailing manufacturers

13 hours ago
 Allam Iqbal teaches selfness, greatness of humanit ..

Allam Iqbal teaches selfness, greatness of humanity, love, brotherhood through h ..

13 hours ago
 146th birth anniversary of Allama Iqbal celebrated ..

146th birth anniversary of Allama Iqbal celebrated across country

13 hours ago
 Man shot dead in Multan

Man shot dead in Multan

13 hours ago

More Stories From World