King Charles III Resumes Public Duties As He Fights Cancer

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 30, 2024 | 03:40 PM

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2024) Crowds of well-wishers on Tuesday greeted King Charles III as he made his first official public appearance since being diagnosed with cancer, after doctors said they were "very encouraged" by the progress of his treatment.

The British head of state and his wife, Queen Camilla, toured the University College Hospital Macmillan Cancer Centre in central London, which diagnoses and treats a wide range of cancers.

Charles, 75, is patron of Cancer Research UK and Macmillan Cancer Support, while Camilla, 76, is president of Maggie's, another cancer support charity.

Outside the centre, the couple smiled and waved to crowds and waiting media before heading inside to meet medical specialists, patients and their families.

Charles suspended public-facing duties in February after cancer was found while he was being treated for an enlarged prostate the previous month.

The exact nature of his cancer has not been disclosed.

His daughter-in-law Catherine, Princess of Wales, 42, underwent abdominal surgery in January and said in March that she was receiving chemotherapy.

Again, no details were given about what type of cancer she has. Kate, as she is widely known, is married to Charles's elder son and heir Prince William.

Tuesday's event was the first in a number of planned engagements in the coming weeks and designed to raise awareness of the importance of early cancer diagnosis and highlight innovative research, Buckingham Palace said.

Charles, who succeeded his mother Queen Elizabeth II in September 2022, was officially crowned king on May 6 last year.

He has been seen attending church services since his diagnosis and at selected audiences. He has also continued his official state business.

On Friday, Buckingham Palace said doctors were "very encouraged" by the progress of his treatment and were "positive" about his continued recovery.

