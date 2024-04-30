Sword-wielding man held in east London after attacks

(@FahadShabbir)

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2024) A man with a sword was arrested in Hainault, east of London, after several people were attacked and injured, the Metropolitan Police said on Tuesday.

The force said it was called just before 7:00 am (0600 GMT) after a vehicle drove into a house and reports that "people have been stabbed".

"At this time we understand the suspect went on to attack other members of the public and two police officers," a statement read.

"We are awaiting an update on the condition of those injured."

London Ambulance Service said its teams treated five people and took them all to hospital. There was no immediate word on their condition.