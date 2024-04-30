Sword-wielding Man Held In East London After Attacks
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 30, 2024 | 03:30 PM
London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2024) A man with a sword was arrested in Hainault, east of London, after several people were attacked and injured, the Metropolitan Police said on Tuesday.
The force said it was called just before 7:00 am (0600 GMT) after a vehicle drove into a house and reports that "people have been stabbed".
"At this time we understand the suspect went on to attack other members of the public and two police officers," a statement read.
"We are awaiting an update on the condition of those injured."
London Ambulance Service said its teams treated five people and took them all to hospital. There was no immediate word on their condition.
Recent Stories
Mahira Khan delights at Arijit Singh’s concert in Dubai
Dubai Customs Celebrates World Intellectual Property Day, Honors Schools and Uni ..
Vivo Reveals Durefishan Saleem as Brand Ambassador for its Upcoming Y100 Smartph ..
FIA investigates alleged irregularities in tickets’ sale for PSL, int’l matc ..
IMF approves $1.1b final tranche for Pakistan
Naseem Shah among others who registers for LPL 2024
NAB withdraws LNG reference against Shahid Khaqan Abbasi
Mohsin Naqvi to visit Karachi today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 April 2024
Wembanyama in France: NBA Spurs to play Pacers in Paris in January
Russian missile kills two in Ukraine's Odesa: governor
More Stories From World
-
Indonesia volcano erupts, thousands evacuated over tsunami threat28 minutes ago
-
Ecuador embassy raid crossed line, top UN court told48 minutes ago
-
Dubai Customs Celebrates World Intellectual Property Day, Honors Schools and Universities Award Winn ..56 minutes ago
-
ChatGPT faces Austria complaint over 'uncorrectable errors'1 hour ago
-
Indian forest activist at the coalface of mining battle1 hour ago
-
China says Palestinian groups met for talks in Beijing1 hour ago
-
Columbia suspends students after call to end Gaza camp unheeded1 hour ago
-
Ex-Binance chief set for sentencing in US court1 hour ago
-
Chinese scientists develop fast breeding rice in Xinjiang desert greenhouses1 hour ago
-
Minister of communications discusses strengthening partnership to expand growth of digital economy, ..1 hour ago
-
Vardy leads Leicester to Championship title2 hours ago
-
Russian strikes kill two in Ukraine's Kharkiv: governor2 hours ago