Australia v West Indies 1st Test scoreboard

Adelaide, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2024) Scoreboard at the end of the first Test between Australia and the West Indies at the Adelaide Oval on Friday:

West Indies first innings 188 (K. McKenzie 50; P. Cummins 4-41, J. Hazlewood 4-44)

Australia 1st innings 283 (T. Head 119, S. Joseph 5-94)

West Indies second innings (overnight 73-6)

K. Brathwaite c Head b Hazlewood 1

T. Chanderpaul c Carey b Hazlewood 0

K. McKenzie c Labuschagne b Green 26

A. Athanaze c Carey b Hazlewood 0

K. Hodge c Smith b Hazlewood 3

J. Greaves lbw Lyon 24

J. Da Silva c Hazlewood b Starc 18

A. Joseph c Carey b Starc 16

G. Motie b Hazlewood 3

K. Roach not out 11

S. Joseph st Carey b Lyon 15

Extras (lb1, nb2) 3

Total (35.

2 overs) 120

Fall of wickets: 1-0 (Chanderpaul), 2-1 (Brathwaite), 3-7 (Athanaze), 4-19 (Hodge), 5-40 (McKenzie), 6-73 (Greaves), 7-84 (Da Silva), 8-94 (A. Joseph), 9-94 (Motie), 10-120 (S. Joseph)

Bowling: Starc 10-2-46-2, Hazlewood 14-6-35-5 (1nb), Cummins 5-1-25-0 (1nb), Green 3-0-9-1, Lyon 3.2-0-4-2

Australia second innings

S. Smith not out 11

U. Khawaja retired hurt 9

M. Labuschagne not out 1

Extras (lb1 nb4) 5

Total (0 wickets, 6.4 overs) 26

Bowling: Roach 2-0-6-0 (1nb), A. Joseph 3-0-12-0 (2nb), S. Joseph 1.4-0-7-0 (1nb)

Toss: Australia

result: Australia win by 10 wickets

Player of the match: Travis Head

Umpires: Adrian Holdstock (RSA), Nitin Menon (IND)

tv Umpire: Sharfuddoula (BAN)

Referee: Andy Pycroft (ZIM)

afp