Australian Researchers Uncover Physical Problems Sparked By Excessive Video Gaming
Faizan Hashmi Published March 15, 2024 | 01:40 PM
SYDNEY, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2024) A new study led by Australian researchers has shown that playing video games for three hours a day can lead to physical problems including eye fatigue, hand or wrist pain, and back or neck pain.
Scientists examined data from 955 individuals aged between 18 and 94 from Australia, Britain, Canada, and the United States, who took part in a 2022 International Gaming Study.
According to their paper recently published in the Computers in Human Behavior journal, the research team looked into the association between prolonged continuous gameplay and health problems identified in the previous 12 months.
"results showed regardless of age or gender, people who played video games continuously for three or more hours were more likely to get eye fatigue and wrist, hand, back, and neck pain, compared to those who played under three hours," said Daniel Stjepanovic, co-author of the study and senior research fellow from the University of Queensland.
