Austrian Chancellor Wants EU to Authorize Use of Sputnik V as Soon as Possible

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th March, 2021) The relevant EU bodies should authorize the emergency use of Russia's Sputnik V vaccine against the coronavirus as soon as possible, Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz said.

On March 5, a spokesman for the Russian embassy in Vienna told Sputnik that a delegation of the Russian Direct Investment Fund had held talks with Kurz on possible deliveries of Sputnik V.

The issue of vaccines against COVID-19 is now especially urgent in Europe amid the suspension of the AstraZeneca drug over reported adverse effects.

"Concerning Sputnik V and other vaccines, I strongly insist that the relevant EU bodies issue an authorization for all safe vaccines as soon as possible. The more vaccines we have, the best situation is," Kurz told the OE24 broadcaster on Wednesday.

He added that the country might get Sputnik V for the massive vaccination.