NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th August, 2019) Local authorities in the Indian capital New Delhi said on Tuesday that they had begun evacuating people living in the city's low-lying areas as the water level approached warning levels in the Yamuna river, which runs through the city.

"And whereas it has come to the notice that many people live/work/wander in flood plains of Yamuna River which is dangerous considering the flood situation. Therefore, I [the chief district officer] direct the concern [Sub Divisional Magistrate] SDMs for complete evacuation from the low lying area of East district with the help of Delhi Police and CDVs.

By 9 am [03:30 GMT] on 19 August and shift them in relief camps/suitable location," a statement by the administration of the capital's District of East read.

The NDTV broadcaster reported that almost 30 people were killed and more than 20 went missing as heavy rains hit several regions in northern India earlier this month.

According to the news channel, the number of deaths has reached 121 in India's southern Kerala state.