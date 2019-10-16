UrduPoint.com
Azerbaijan May Provide Support To NATO's Mission In Iraq - Defense Ministry

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Wed 16th October 2019 | 11:51 PM

Azerbaijan may possibly contribute to NATO's mission in Iraq as part of its continued cooperation with the military alliance, Azerbaijan's Defense Ministry said on Wednesday

BAKU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th October, 2019) Azerbaijan may possibly contribute to NATO's mission in Iraq as part of its continued cooperation with the military alliance, Azerbaijan's Defense Ministry said on Wednesday.

Earlier in the day, Azerbaijan's Defense Minister Zakir Hasanov met with NATO's Head of Partnerships Directorate at Supreme Headquarters Allied Powers Europe (SHAPE) Rear Adm. Bulent Turan during the NATO Days event, which included seminars and workshops, in Baku.

"During the meeting, the sides discussed issues of operational training, conducting exercises, the development of military education, the achievement of interoperability of troops within the framework of cooperation plan between Azerbaijan and NATO, and held a detailed exchange of views on the prospects for the development of cooperation and possible contribution of our country to the NATO mission in Iraq," the ministry said in a statement.

According to the statement, Turan also expressed appreciation at the meeting for Baku's continued support of NATO's various programs.

NATO's mission in Iraq was launched in July 2018 at the request of the Iraqi government. The mission provides non-combat training to Iraq's Ministry of Defense and Office of the National Security Adviser and other security institutions.

