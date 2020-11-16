Azerbaijani Gas to be Supplied to Bulgaria Starting January 1 - Prime Minister Borissov

UrduPoint.com
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th November, 2020) Azerbaijan will supply gas to Bulgaria through the Gas Interconnector Greece - Bulgaria (IGB) pipeline starting January 1, 2021, Bulgarian Prime Minister Boyko Borissov said on Monday.

"On January 1 of the next year, Azerbaijani gas will be delivered to Bulgaria. Thus, we will achieve full diversification in the field of energy supplies," Borissov wrote on Facebook.

According to the prime minister, the work on the construction of the gas pipeline is going on on both sides of the border, with 159 kilometers (99 miles) being already laid.

Greece and Bulgaria agreed on the construction of the 112-mile-long trans-border gas pipeline back in October 2019. According to the Greek Ministry of Environment and Energy, the pipeline will connect Greece's gas network in the Komotini area with Bulgaria's in Stara Zagora and is slated to be commissioned in July 2021.

The pipeline's initial capacity is 3 billion cubic meters (160 million cubic feet).

