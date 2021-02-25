UrduPoint.com
Azeri President Says Situation In Armenia Never Been Worse

Thu 25th February 2021

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said Thursday that the situation in neighboring Armenia had never been worse and the country was in that state because of its leadership

BAKU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th February, 2021) President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said Thursday that the situation in neighboring Armenia had never been worse and the country was in that state because of its leadership.

Earlier in the day, the Armenian General Staff demanded that Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan resign.

"Armenia has never been in such a pitiable state.

It is their leadership that got them to this place," Aliyev said, as quoted by his press service.

Armenia has seen numerous protests since November, when Pashinyan agreed to a ceasefire with Azerbaijan, which was mediated by Russia. Under the conditions of ceasefire, Armenia and Azerbaijan would stand at whatever positions they were holding at the time, and Azerbaijan took control of several Karabakh areas it did not have access to before.

