TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th March, 2023) Two ballistic missiles test-fired by Pyongyang on Monday morning flew some 350 kilometers (217 miles), Japan's Defense Ministry informs.

The Japan Coast Guard issued two warnings on Monday, suggesting that two launches were carried out by Pyongyang.

Japan's defense ministry said that North Korea launched two ballistic missiles from its western coast on Monday, both of them landed outside of Japan's exclusive economic zone. Both missiles reached an altitude of 50 kilometers (31 miles) and flew some 350 kilometers.

The South Korean Yonhap news agency reported citing the South Korean military that North Korea test-fired two short-range ballistic missiles from the Chunghwa area on Monday.