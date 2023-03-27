UrduPoint.com

Ballistic Missiles Launched By North Korea Flew 350 Kilometers - Japan's Defense Ministry

Sumaira FH Published March 27, 2023 | 05:40 AM

Ballistic Missiles Launched by North Korea Flew 350 Kilometers - Japan's Defense Ministry

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th March, 2023) Two ballistic missiles test-fired by Pyongyang on Monday morning flew some 350 kilometers (217 miles), Japan's Defense Ministry informs.

The Japan Coast Guard issued two warnings on Monday, suggesting that two launches were carried out by Pyongyang.

Japan's defense ministry said that North Korea launched two ballistic missiles from its western coast on Monday, both of them landed outside of Japan's exclusive economic zone. Both missiles reached an altitude of 50 kilometers (31 miles) and flew some 350 kilometers.

The South Korean Yonhap news agency reported citing the South Korean military that North Korea test-fired two short-range ballistic missiles from the Chunghwa area on Monday.

Related Topics

Pyongyang Japan North Korea From

Recent Stories

England claim second victory; Portugal thrash Luxe ..

England claim second victory; Portugal thrash Luxembourg in Euro 2024 qualifiers

3 hours ago
 Fujairah Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers

Fujairah Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers

4 hours ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid receives Ramadan well-wishers

Mohammed bin Rashid receives Ramadan well-wishers

5 hours ago
 UAQ Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers

UAQ Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers

5 hours ago
 Mohamed bin Zayed, Mohammed bin Rashid exchange gr ..

Mohamed bin Zayed, Mohammed bin Rashid exchange greetings on the occasion of Ram ..

5 hours ago
 Ajman Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers

Ajman Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers

5 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.