Bangladesh Again Closes Schools Nationwide Due To Heatwave
Faizan Hashmi Published April 29, 2024 | 04:30 PM
Dhaka, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2024) A Bangladeshi court ordered a nationwide shutdown of schools on Monday due to an ongoing heatwave, the day after the government sent millions of children back to class despite searing temperatures.
Extensive scientific research has found climate change is causing heat waves to become longer, more frequent and more intense.
Average temperatures in the capital Dhaka over the past week have been 4-5 degrees Celsius (7.2-9 degrees Fahrenheit) higher than the 30-year average for the same period.
The government said at least seven people had died as a result of the extreme heat since the start of April, with maximum temperatures in the capital forecast to remain above 40 degrees until Thursday.
A two judge bench of the High Court passed an order "closing all Primary and secondary schools and madrasas.
.. due to the heatwave," deputy attorney general Sheikh Saifuzzaman told AFP.
Saifuzzaman said the court passed the order after it was told by lawyers that several teachers had died in the heatwave, without giving further details.
Bangladesh follows the Sunday-Thursday Islamic work week. The order directs schools to remain closed for an estimated 32 million students until the coming Sunday.
The government had imposed a weeklong national school closure beginning April 21 as the heatwave persisted, but lifted the order over the weekend.
Classes had resumed in Dhaka on Sunday with anxious relatives accompanying their children to the school gates.
"Keeping schools shut is difficult because the children don't want to study at home," mother Fatema Tuz Zohor told AFP on Sunday. "But how can they come to the schools in this heat?"
Recent Stories
Four terrorists involved in suicide attack on Chinese in Besham arrested
SIC chief asks PTI leaders to resign from assemblies
Pakistan working tirelessly to eradicate polio from country: PM
IHC Justice Sattar dismisses pleas moved by FIA, PEMRA and PTA in audio leaks ca ..
Gillespie, Kirsten feature in 48th edition of PCB Podcast
Security forces kill four terrorists in Tank
Fake immoral video of Ducky Bhai's wife goes on viral on social media
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 April 2024
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 April 2024
Fresh wave of rainfall in AJK continues for the second consecutive day
More Stories From World
-
Red Cross finances 'stabilised', new chief says14 seconds ago
-
Pedro Sanchez, a risk-taker with a flair for survival18 seconds ago
-
Last chance for global pandemic agreement talks20 minutes ago
-
Iran slams crackdown on US student protesters30 minutes ago
-
Dozens killed as dam bursts in flood-hit Kenya40 minutes ago
-
Brunson sets Knicks record with 47 to lead New York over 76ers40 minutes ago
-
Filipino farmers struggle as drought and heatwave hits1 hour ago
-
Spain's Sanchez says he will not resign as PM1 hour ago
-
President Xi to visit France, Serbia, Hungary from May 51 hour ago
-
Burkina Faso suspends more foreign news media over massacre reports1 hour ago
-
With motorbikes banned, Yangon delivery riders struggle in heatwave2 hours ago
-
England stars Kane and Bellingham headline Bayern-Real Madrid battle2 hours ago