Army Major Martyred, 3 Terrorists Killed During IBO In Balochistan
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published May 15, 2024 | 12:59 PM
The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) says the weapons, ammunition and explosives have been recovered from the killed terrorists.
RAWALPINDI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 15th, 2024) Security forces on Wednesday killed three terrorists in an intelligence-based operation in Sambaza area of Zhob District in Balochistan.
According to Inter-Services Public Relations, weapons, ammunition and explosives were recovered from the killed terrorists.
However, during intense exchange of fire, Major Babar Khan while fighting gallantly embraced martyrdom.
Security forces of Pakistan, in step with the nation, remain determined to thwart attempts of sabotaging peace, stability and progress of Balochistan.
Recent Stories
Who owns what in Dubai: Here is complete detail of prominent Pakistani figures
ATC confirms bail of Zartaj Gul, 24 others in May 9 cases
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 May 2024
German Consul General Dr. Rudiger Luts visits UoB
IHC issues notices to respondents in campaign against judges cases
Amazonian chief at UN to combat traditional knowledge piracy
Farewell ceremony for outgoing SP Saddar
2 officials of SFA arrested for extorting bribe
NCHR creates awareness of Human Rights through movies, short documentaries
Azma says no justification for demand to shift PTI chairman, wife to KP
Food Department rebuttal news of procuring wheat from blue-eyed middlemen
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Who owns what in Dubai: Here is complete detail of prominent Pakistani figures23 minutes ago
-
IRSA releases 178,600 cusecs water25 minutes ago
-
Majority of hajj pilgrims express satisfaction with Hajj services under govt scheme55 minutes ago
-
Kashmiris on Int'l day of Families demanded right to self-determination in IIOJK55 minutes ago
-
ATC confirms bail of Zartaj Gul, 24 others in May 9 cases2 hours ago
-
Pakistan, China agreed to sustain growing momentum of bilateral ties2 hours ago
-
Political stability, national dialogue vital for progress: PML-N MNA2 hours ago
-
President Zardari lauds security forces for successful anti-terror operation in Zhob2 hours ago
-
Three persons killed as passenger bus flips in Rahim Yar Khan2 hours ago
-
Under-custody robber injured in shootout2 hours ago
-
Powerful gas cylinder blast kills 2 in Sargodha4 hours ago
-
US Ambassador Blome calls on Law Minister Tarar13 hours ago