Army Major Martyred, 3 Terrorists Killed During IBO In Balochistan

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published May 15, 2024 | 12:59 PM

Army major martyred, 3 terrorists killed during IBO in Balochistan

The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) says the weapons, ammunition and explosives have been recovered from the killed terrorists.

RAWALPINDI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 15th, 2024) Security forces on Wednesday killed three terrorists in an intelligence-based operation in Sambaza area of Zhob District in Balochistan.

According to Inter-Services Public Relations, weapons, ammunition and explosives were recovered from the killed terrorists.

However, during intense exchange of fire, Major Babar Khan while fighting gallantly embraced martyrdom.

Security forces of Pakistan, in step with the nation, remain determined to thwart attempts of sabotaging peace, stability and progress of Balochistan.

