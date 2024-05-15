Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 May 2024
Sumaira FH Published May 15, 2024 | 09:25 AM
Todays Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan on 15 May 2024, Current Dollar rate in Pakistan, Latest currency rates of British Pound, Euro, Saudi Riyal, UAE Dirham, Canadian Dollar, Australian Dollar in Pakistan Rupees. All updated rates according to the open market currency rates.
Today currency rate in Pakistan according to international currencies as of 15th May 2024. The latest prices of USD to PKR, EUR to PKR, GBP to PKR, AUD to PKR are given at this page. These currency prices are provided by open market currency exchange dealers, and currency rates in Pakistan are updated four times every day to keep them fresh and relevant for users.
|
Today Currency Rate in Pakistan
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|Australian Dollar (AUD)
|180.50 PKR
|182.20 PKR
|Bahrain Dinar (BHD)
|739.77 PKR
|747.77 PKR
|British Pound (GBP)
|344.50 PKR
|348.00 PKR
|Canadian Dollar (CAD)
|203.00 PKR
|205.00 PKR
|Chinese Yuan (CNY)
|38.49 PKR
|38.89 PKR
|Danish Krone (DKK)
|40.25 PKR
|40.65 PKR
|Euro (EUR)
|296.25 PKR
|299.00 PKR
|Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
|35.61 PKR
|35.96 PKR
|Indian Rupee (INR)
|3.33 PKR
|3.44 PKR
|Japanese Yen (JPY)
|1.91 PKR
|1.99 PKR
|Kuwaiti Dinar (KWD)
|904.28 PKR
|913.28 PKR
|Malaysian Ringgit (MYR)
|58.69 PKR
|59.29 PKR
|New Zealand Dollar (NZD)
|167.45 PKR
|169.45 PKR
|Norwegians Krone (NOK)
|25.67 PKR
|25.97 PKR
|Omani Riyal (OMR)
|722.59 PKR
|730.59 PKR
|Qatari Riyal (QAR)
|76.41 PKR
|77.11 PKR
|Saudi Riyal (SAR)
|73.50 PKR
|74.20 PKR
|Singapore Dollar (SGD)
|203.00 PKR
|205.00 PKR
|Swedish Krona (SEK)
|25.67 PKR
|25.97 PKR
|Swiss Franc (CHF)
|306.51 PKR
|309.01 PKR
|Thai Bhat (THB)
|7.57 PKR
|7.72 PKR
|U.S. Dollar (USD)
|277.25 PKR
|279.80 PKR
|UAE Dirham (AED)
|75.15 PKR
|75.90 PKR
The rates are provided by local Forex Market and Local exchanges of Karachi, Lahore, Rawalpindi, Peshawar, Quetta, Faisalabad, Multan, Gujranwala, Sialkot and Islamabad.
Currency rates are updated on this page four times a day, if you need more updated currency rates in Pakistan than visit the our business section.
You can also check the current Gold Rates in Pakistan, Open Market Currency Rates, Interbank Currency Rates and Foreign Exchange Forex Rates
Recent Stories
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 May 2024
German Consul General Dr. Rudiger Luts visits UoB
IHC issues notices to respondents in campaign against judges cases
Amazonian chief at UN to combat traditional knowledge piracy
Farewell ceremony for outgoing SP Saddar
2 officials of SFA arrested for extorting bribe
NCHR creates awareness of Human Rights through movies, short documentaries
Azma says no justification for demand to shift PTI chairman, wife to KP
Food Department rebuttal news of procuring wheat from blue-eyed middlemen
Nearly 450,000 Gazans now uprooted from Rafah amid relentless Israeli bombardmen ..
RCCI to host 16th All Pakistan Chambers Presidents’ Conference
DLE, CCP sign MoU for raising awareness among law students, lawyers
More Stories From Business
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 May 202455 minutes ago
-
Finance minister meets PBC delegation10 hours ago
-
Canadian firm to invest US$ 50m in KP mineral sector10 hours ago
-
Real GDP grew by 1.7% in H1-F24, macroeconomic conditions improved: SBP11 hours ago
-
Australian High Commissioner meets finance minister10 hours ago
-
CCP, DLE sign MoU to raise awareness among law students, lawyers11 hours ago
-
Ahad acknowledges long standing strategic partnership between US, Pakistan10 hours ago
-
Stock markets mixed as investors track US inflation12 hours ago
-
Rupee gains 01 paisa against Dollar12 hours ago
-
Stock markets mixed as investors await more direction on US inflation12 hours ago
-
NAVTTC, KCCI ink Mou for skill development of youth12 hours ago
-
Germany, Sweden lukewarm on tariffs on Chinese electric cars12 hours ago