German Consul General Dr. Rudiger Luts Visits UoB
Sumaira FH Published May 14, 2024 | 11:47 PM
German Consul General Dr. Rudiger Lutz visited University of Balochistan (UoB) on Tuesday and met the vice-chancellor of the university Prof. Dr. Zahoor Ahmed Bazai
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2024) German Consul General Dr. Rudiger Lutz visited University of Balochistan (UoB) on Tuesday and met the vice-chancellor of the university Prof. Dr. Zahoor Ahmed Bazai.
The Pro-Vice Chancellor of UoB, Dr. Muhammad Alam Tareen, Registrar of the UoB Muhammad Tariq Jogezai and others were also present on this occasion.
During the meeting, the university's educational and research activities, future educational and development projects, relations with German higher education institutions, modern research and antiquities, culture, tourism and the overall educational system of the province were discussed.
The Vice-Chancellor welcomed the visit of the German Consul General to UoB and said that the educational, Joint promotion and collaboration of research activities was essential.
He said that measures were indispensable for the realization of archaeological discoveries and future educational projects with modern academic and scientific activities.
The Consul General said that the relationship between the German universities at the national level and with the University of Balochistan have several decades.
In the future also, maintaining the same continuity, cooperation and collaboration will be promoted in educational, research and different departments, he said.
He visited various departments of the university including Archaeology Museum and expressed his satisfaction and thanked to the Vice Chancellor and his team.
The Vice-Chancellor presented a commemorative shield to the Council General on behalf of the University and thanked him.
Recent Stories
IHC issues notices to respondents in campaign against judges cases
Amazonian chief at UN to combat traditional knowledge piracy
Farewell ceremony for outgoing SP Saddar
2 officials of SFA arrested for extorting bribe
NCHR creates awareness of Human Rights through movies, short documentaries
Azma says no justification for demand to shift PTI chairman, wife to KP
Food Department rebuttal news of procuring wheat from blue-eyed middlemen
Nearly 450,000 Gazans now uprooted from Rafah amid relentless Israeli bombardmen ..
RCCI to host 16th All Pakistan Chambers Presidents’ Conference
DLE, CCP sign MoU for raising awareness among law students, lawyers
Finance minister meets PBC delegation
Canadian firm to invest US$ 50m in KP mineral sector
More Stories From Pakistan
-
IHC issues notices to respondents in campaign against judges cases44 minutes ago
-
Farewell ceremony for outgoing SP Saddar49 minutes ago
-
2 officials of SFA arrested for extorting bribe49 minutes ago
-
NCHR creates awareness of Human Rights through movies, short documentaries56 minutes ago
-
Azma says no justification for demand to shift PTI chairman, wife to KP56 minutes ago
-
Food Department rebuttal news of procuring wheat from blue-eyed middlemen56 minutes ago
-
RCCI to host 16th All Pakistan Chambers Presidents’ Conference47 minutes ago
-
DLE, CCP sign MoU for raising awareness among law students, lawyers1 hour ago
-
Home Minister takes notice of killing Allah Rakhia in Sui48 minutes ago
-
IG Islamabad pins rank badges to newly promoted 91 Sub Inspectors48 minutes ago
-
Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar highlights reform agenda aimed ..1 hour ago
-
IHC reserves verdict on bail plea of PTI founder1 hour ago