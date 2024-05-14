Open Menu

German Consul General Dr. Rudiger Luts Visits UoB

Sumaira FH Published May 14, 2024 | 11:47 PM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2024) German Consul General Dr. Rudiger Lutz visited University of Balochistan (UoB) on Tuesday and met the vice-chancellor of the university Prof. Dr. Zahoor Ahmed Bazai.

The Pro-Vice Chancellor of UoB, Dr. Muhammad Alam Tareen, Registrar of the UoB Muhammad Tariq Jogezai and others were also present on this occasion.

During the meeting, the university's educational and research activities, future educational and development projects, relations with German higher education institutions, modern research and antiquities, culture, tourism and the overall educational system of the province were discussed.

The Vice-Chancellor welcomed the visit of the German Consul General to UoB and said that the educational, Joint promotion and collaboration of research activities was essential.

He said that measures were indispensable for the realization of archaeological discoveries and future educational projects with modern academic and scientific activities.

The Consul General said that the relationship between the German universities at the national level and with the University of Balochistan have several decades.

In the future also, maintaining the same continuity, cooperation and collaboration will be promoted in educational, research and different departments, he said.

He visited various departments of the university including Archaeology Museum and expressed his satisfaction and thanked to the Vice Chancellor and his team.

The Vice-Chancellor presented a commemorative shield to the Council General on behalf of the University and thanked him.

