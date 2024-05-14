Open Menu

IHC Issues Notices To Respondents In Campaign Against Judges Cases

Muhammad Irfan Published May 14, 2024 | 11:03 PM

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday served notices to the respondents including journalists’ organizations in contempt cases with regard to social media campaigns against two IHC judges

The three-member larger IHC bench headed by Chief Justice Aamer Farooq heard the case regarding the complaint of Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani in which the bench served notices to journalists Matiullah Jan, Talat Hussain and Waqas Malik.

The court also served notices to senior journalist Hamid Mir, Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists president, Ahmed Hassan Advocate and Ahmar Bilal Sufi and sought their assistance into the matter.

The case was then adjourned till May 30.

Meanwhile, another three member larger bench comprising Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani, Justice Tariq Mehmood Jahangiri and Justice Sardar Ijaz Ishaq Khan heard the complaint of Justice Babar Sattar.

During the hearing, Justice Kayani remarked that leaking of confidential information regarding the judge was a serious matter, and the court would sought report from all institutions.

The court served notices to PEMRA, PTA, Director General of Immigration and Passports (DGI&P) and others in the case.

The court said that the DGI&P would have to tell as to how the travel information of the judge’s family was leaked.

The further hearing of the case was then adjourned.

More Stories From Pakistan