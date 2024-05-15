Open Menu

Weather Update: Scorching Heat To Hit Pakistan’s Most Parts Today

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published May 15, 2024 | 01:20 PM

The latest forecast show that isolated areas in central Balochistan may experience rain and thunderstorms in the evening and night.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 15th, 2024) Hot and dry conditions are expected across most regions of the country, with particularly scorching heat in central and southern areas over the next twelve hours.

However, isolated areas in central Balochistan may experience rain and thunderstorms in the evening and night.

Morning Temperatures in Major Cities:

Islamabad: 18°C

Lahore: 26°C

Karachi: 29°C

Peshawar: 22°C

Quetta: 21°C

Gilgit: 14°C

Murree: 15°C

Muzaffarabad: 19°C

Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir Weather:

Partly cloudy and dry weather is anticipated in Srinagar, Leh, Pulwama, Anantnag, Shopian, and Baramula, while Jammu will experience hot and dry conditions.

Morning Temperatures:

Srinagar: 12°C

Jammu: 23°C

Leh: 3°C

