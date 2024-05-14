Open Menu

Farewell Ceremony For Outgoing SP Saddar

Umer Jamshaid Published May 14, 2024 | 10:58 PM

Dera police on Tuesday organized a farewell ceremony in honor of outgoing SP Saddar Omar Hayat upon his transfer from Dera Ismail Khan District

Dera Ismail Khan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2024) Dera police on Tuesday organized a farewell ceremony in honor of outgoing SP Saddar Omar Hayat upon his transfer from Dera Ismail Khan District.

According to the police spokesman, the farewell ceremony was held at the DPO office. District Police Officer Dera Nasir Mehmood was special guest while SP City Tayyab Jan, ASP Ali Hamza, DSP Saddar Imranullah Khattak, DSP City Muhammad Adnan, DSP Paharpur Syed Saghir Geelani, DSP Headquarters Chan Shah, DSP Kulachi Inam Khan, RI Amanullah Kundi, SHOs Inspector Safdar Khan, Samar Abbas, Abdul Ghaffar Khan, Amjad Khan and other officials of police department attended the ceremony.

DPO Dera presented mementos to the departing officers as a goodwill gesture and best wishes for them for their future assignments.

Meanwhile. Another ceremony was held at Ejaz Shaheed Police Station Line, in honor of SP Saddar upon his transfer, in which in-charge BDU Inayatullah Tiger, Muharar Police Line and other staff attended the farewell ceremony. Police officers gave away bouquets, gifts, and souvenirs to the outgoing officer as a token of acknowledgment for his services to the Dera Police.

