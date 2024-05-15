Open Menu

Republicans Flock To Court To Curry Favor With Trump

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 15, 2024 | 01:20 PM

Republicans flock to court to curry favor with Trump

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2024) As Donald Trump faces a historic criminal trial, senior Republicans are beating a path to his New York courtroom to hammer home the narrative of a witch hunt and launch proxy attacks on witnesses he is barred from targeting.

A succession of US lawmakers, state-level officials and other figures with designs on a job in the presidential candidate's next administration have made the pilgrimage to circle the wagons and question the legitimacy of the proceedings.

US House Speaker Mike Johnson -- who is second in line to the presidency -- raised eyebrows Tuesday when he became the latest senior Republican to claim outside court that the system was being "weaponized" against Trump.

In a highly unusual intervention by a senior elected US official into ongoing criminal proceedings, Johnson sounded much like the defendant himself as he decried a "sham of a trial.

"

"I do have a lot of surrogates and they are speaking very beautifully," Trump deflected as he was asked by the press pack outside court if he was directing the attacks.

"They come from all over Washington, and they're highly respected and they think this is the biggest scam they've ever seen."

Trump -- who faces Democratic President Joe Biden in six months in a rerun of the 2020 election -- is accused of falsifying accounts to cover up a $130,000 hush money payment to porn star Stormy Daniels during his ultimately successful 2016 campaign.

As the trial plays out, the 77-year-old former reality tv star has been mulling an extensive list of potential vice presidents, although he has said an announcement will not come until much closer to the July Republican National Convention.

Related Topics

Election Washington Trump Job Circle New York Money July Criminals 2016 2020 TV All From Court

Recent Stories

Weather Update: Scorching heat to hit Pakistan’s ..

Weather Update: Scorching heat to hit Pakistan’s most parts today

2 minutes ago
 Army major martyred, 3 terrorists killed during IB ..

Army major martyred, 3 terrorists killed during IBO in Balochistan

23 minutes ago
 Who owns what in Dubai: Here is complete detail of ..

Who owns what in Dubai: Here is complete detail of prominent Pakistani figures

40 minutes ago
 ATC confirms bail of Zartaj Gul, 24 others in May ..

ATC confirms bail of Zartaj Gul, 24 others in May 9 cases

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 May 2024

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 May 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 May 2024

5 hours ago
German Consul General Dr. Rudiger Luts visits UoB

German Consul General Dr. Rudiger Luts visits UoB

14 hours ago
 IHC issues notices to respondents in campaign agai ..

IHC issues notices to respondents in campaign against judges cases

14 hours ago
 Amazonian chief at UN to combat traditional knowle ..

Amazonian chief at UN to combat traditional knowledge piracy

14 hours ago
 Farewell ceremony for outgoing SP Saddar

Farewell ceremony for outgoing SP Saddar

14 hours ago
 2 officials of SFA arrested for extorting bribe

2 officials of SFA arrested for extorting bribe

14 hours ago
 NCHR creates awareness of Human Rights through mov ..

NCHR creates awareness of Human Rights through movies, short documentaries

15 hours ago

More Stories From World