ATC confirms bail of Zartaj Gul, 24 others in May 9 cases

ATC Judge Malik Ejaz Asif passed the order while hearing bail petitions of the PTI members in the May 9 unrest cases.

RAWALPINDI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 15th, 2024) An Anti-Terrorism Court on Wednesday confirmed the bails for several PTI leaders including Shibli Faraz, Raja Basharat, Zartaj Gul, and Zain Qureshi, in relation to the incidents that occurred on May 9.

During the proceedings, over 500 accused individuals made court appearances, with all marking their attendance.

The court confirmed the bails for 20 to 25 of these individuals, notably including Shibli Faraz, Raja Basharat, Zartaj Gul and Zain Qureshi.

The cases were adjourned until May 29, with the next session scheduled to take place in Adiala Jail.

Besides it, the court accepted Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur’s request for exemption from attendance, and directed him to appear before it on the next hearing.