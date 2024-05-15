President of Maldives visits Hira Cultural District

Makkah, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2024) President of the Republic of Maldives Dr. Mohamed Muizzu and his accompanying delegation paid a visit to the Hira Cultural District, here, on Wednesday, and toured the Revelation Exhibition and other key venues.

Following the tour, Muizzu commended Saudi Arabia's efforts to enrich the cultural and religious experience of visitors and Umrah performers.