Barracks Regime Declared on Tajik-Kyrgyz Border, Parties Negotiating

DUSHANBE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th January, 2022) A barracks regime was declared on the border of Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan, the forces of the Tajik State Committee for National Security, the police and the army have been pulled there, Sputnik Tajikistan reported.

Earlier in the day, the Kyrgyz border service said that a shootout occurred between Kyrgyz and Tajik border guards. According to the agency, the Tajik side used grenade launchers and mortars. The cause of the conflict was the blocking of the highway connecting the Kyrgyz cities of Isfana and Batken by the Tajik military.

The forces of the State Committee for National Security of the Republic of Tajikistan, the police and the army have been deployed there to stop the conflict, a Sputnik correspondent reported from the scene.

Several people were injured during the clash, the correspondent said.

Representatives of Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan are currently negotiating to resolve the tense situation, he added.