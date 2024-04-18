Beach Offers Rare Respite For War-weary Gazans
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 18, 2024 | 03:40 PM
Deir elBalah, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2024) Hundreds of Gazans found rare respite at the beach this week from more than six months of traumatising Israeli bombardments in the Palestinian territory.
After temperatures suddenly soared, children paddled in the sea and their friends played ball games on the sand around Deir el-Balah in the centre of the coastal strip -- but the war was never far away.
Deir al-Balah city became a focus of fighting in Gaza between Israeli forces and Hamas. Israeli bombardments have left children dead and wounded.
"The children were happy and this was our first goal -- to get them out of the destruction, killing, and the atmosphere of war, even though they hear explosions every moment and planes in the air," said Naji Abu Waseem, displaced from Gaza City in the territory's north.
"God willing, this war will end and we will return to Gaza City, even to the rubble."
Many at the beach are living in makeshift shelters nearby. They are among the 1.7 million people the United Nations says have been uprooted by Gaza's war and left struggling for food, water and other essentials.
"The tent was like an oven," said Mahmud al-Khatib, 28, also displaced from Gaza's north. "The sea was the only option," where he took his wife and children.
"There's no infrastructure, no life, everything is nonexistent," Khatib said on Wednesday with the arrival of summer-like temperatures.
Groups of men lay in the sand looking at the waves as children played in the water. Women and girls in tunics and hijabs took photographs.
