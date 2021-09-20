UrduPoint.com

Belarus' Court Sentences Russia's Vikkholm To 1.5 Years For Slandering Lukashenko - Viasna

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Mon 20th September 2021 | 02:18 PM

Belarus' Court Sentences Russia's Vikkholm to 1.5 Years for Slandering Lukashenko - Viasna

A court in Belarus sentenced Russia's female citizen Irina Vikkholm to 1.5 years of imprisonment for libel against Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, Viasna human rights center, not registered by the Belarusian authorities, said on Monday

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th September, 2021) A court in Belarus sentenced Russia's female citizen Irina Vikkholm to 1.5 years of imprisonment for libel against Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, Viasna human rights center, not registered by the Belarusian authorities, said on Monday.

"Today, on September 20, judge (Evgeny) Bregan announced the verdict: to find (Vikkholm) guilty under Part 2 of Article 367 of the criminal code of the Republic of Belarus (Libel against the Blearusian president) and to sentence her to one year and six months in a general regime prison," Viasna's Brest department said in a statement on Telegram.

The verdict has not yet entered into legal force and can be challenged, Viasna added.

Related Topics

Russia Brest Belarus September Criminals Court

Recent Stories

Kiwis CEO expresses willingness to reschedule aban ..

Kiwis CEO expresses willingness to reschedule abandoned Pakistan series

6 minutes ago
 Islamabad police removes impounded vehicles from p ..

Islamabad police removes impounded vehicles from premises of police stations

2 minutes ago
 Road accidents kill 98 in Lao capital in first 6 m ..

Road accidents kill 98 in Lao capital in first 6 months

2 minutes ago
 Uzbekistan lifts some COVID-19 restrictions, allow ..

Uzbekistan lifts some COVID-19 restrictions, allows mass events

2 minutes ago
 Melbourne to buy trains from French firm amid dipl ..

Melbourne to buy trains from French firm amid diplomatic spat

6 minutes ago
 SECDIV holds two-day training on counter nuclear p ..

SECDIV holds two-day training on counter nuclear proliferation

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.