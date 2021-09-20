A court in Belarus sentenced Russia's female citizen Irina Vikkholm to 1.5 years of imprisonment for libel against Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, Viasna human rights center, not registered by the Belarusian authorities, said on Monday

"Today, on September 20, judge (Evgeny) Bregan announced the verdict: to find (Vikkholm) guilty under Part 2 of Article 367 of the criminal code of the Republic of Belarus (Libel against the Blearusian president) and to sentence her to one year and six months in a general regime prison," Viasna's Brest department said in a statement on Telegram.

The verdict has not yet entered into legal force and can be challenged, Viasna added.