Belarus To Seek Russian, German Assistance In Probe Into WWII Genocide - Prosecutor

Muhammad Irfan 25 minutes ago Fri 09th April 2021 | 01:10 PM

Belarus to Seek Russian, German Assistance in Probe Into WWII Genocide - Prosecutor

Belarus plans to seek legal assistance from Russia and Germany, and also to ask Nuremberg to provide archive materials when investigating the new criminal case launched over genocide of the Belarusian people during World War II, Prosecutor General Andrei Shved said on Friday

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th April, 2021) Belarus plans to seek legal assistance from Russia and Germany, and also to ask Nuremberg to provide archive materials when investigating the new criminal case launched over genocide of the Belarusian people during World War II, Prosecutor General Andrei Shved said on Friday.

"The essence of and the subject of this investigation implies the need to appeal to competent authorities of certain nations in order to seek legal assistance. Objectively, we count on prompt ... assistance from Russia's agencies and archives, which, as we know, possess many documents about the genocide of Belarusians and other people living in the Belarusian Soviet Socialist Republic during World War II.

Of course, we will also seek assistance from German agencies and institutions ... We will submit a request to Nuremberg to get access to the Nuremberg trials' materials in order to isolate information and evidence related to Belarus," Shved told reporters.

Apart from that, Belarus may seek assistance from Lithuania and Poland, among other countries, the prosecutor general continued.

More Stories From World

