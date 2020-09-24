UrduPoint.com
Belarusian Opposition Figure Tikhanovskaya Meets With With Dutch Foreign Minister

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Thu 24th September 2020 | 08:42 PM

Former Belarusian presidential candidate and major opposition figure Svetlana Tikhanovskaya has met with Dutch Foreign Minister Stef Blok and Ambassador to Lithuania Bonnie Horbach, her press service said on Thursday

Earlier in the week, the EU Foreign Affairs Council refused to recolonize the validity of the August presidential election in Belarus, in which incumbent President Alexander Lukashenko won his sixth consecutive term. The country's opposition also does not recognize the results, claiming that Svetlana Tikhanovskaya was the real winner.

"Svetlana Tikhanovskaya thanked the Dutch representatives for their support and solidarity with the Belarusian people.

Stef Blok showed interest toward the plans of Svetlana Tikhanovskaya and the Coordination Council [of the Belarusian opposition] and ways of having a dialogue to overcome the political crisis in Belarus," the press service said via its Telegram channel.

On Wednesday, Lukashenko was sworn in as the country's president in a secret ceremony without any foreign dignitaries and ambassadors present.

Tikhanovskaya currently resides in Lithuania, to which she fled after the August 9 election and subsequent civil unrest. She is recognized by Vilnius as the legitimate president of Belarus.

