MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd November, 2022) Belarusian Prime Minister Roman Golovchenko is departing on a foreign trip on Tuesday to pay official visits to Iran and Syria, the Belarusian government said.

The Belarusian delegation will hold negotiations with the leaders of host countries, take part in a Belarusian-Iranian business forum, and visit a number of enterprises, according to the statement.

"The head of the Belarusian government will also pay a working visit to (the Russian city of) Sochi on November 24, where he will meet with the governor of the Krasnodar Territory," the government added.

In July, Golovchenko held a meeting with Iranian Minister of Industry, Mine and Trade Seyed Reza Fatemi Amin, during which the officials agreed to strengthen trade and economic ties, as well as expand technology cooperation.