UrduPoint.com

Benin Mourns Death Of Ancient Kingdom's Monarch

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Thu 23rd December 2021 | 09:49 PM

Benin mourns death of ancient kingdom's monarch

Benin's traditional kingdom of Abomey has been plunged into mourning after the death of its ruler, a royal dignitary said Thursday

Cotonou, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2021 ) :Benin's traditional kingdom of Abomey has been plunged into mourning after the death of its ruler, a royal dignitary said Thursday.

An official of the small West African country's ceremonial monarchy confirmed that the king, Kefa Sagbadjou Glele, died last Friday.

"The monarchy is in mourning. The king of Abomey, Kefa Sagbadjou Glele, returned to his ancestors on Friday, December 17," Dako Kpogbemambou Vovoweyenonsin, a dignitary in Zou, the southern region where the kingdom is based, told AFP.

"This morning, we went to the palace, where the bad news was announced. I am completely devastated." Kings and other traditional chiefs do not enjoy constitutional power in Benin, but they wield great influence.

A trained priest, Sagbadjou Glele became king in January 2019 aged 90, succeeding Dadah Dedjalagni Agoli-Agbo, a popular monarch who reigned for almost 30 years until his death in July 2018.

Around 30,000 mourners attended his sendoff the following month.

Sagbadjou Glele was the last direct grandson of King Glele, the father of Benin's last independent monarch Behanzin, who was deported during an anti-colonial struggle against France.

By tradition in Zou, a king cannot be declared as dead, but "descended on Abomey", an ancient kingdom that became the hub of the kingdom of Dahomey.

Sagbadjou Glele's death comes a month after his final public appearance during a ceremony in Benin's economic capital Cotonou to mark the return of 26 royal Abomey treasures -- some considered sacred -- that had been looted by French colonial troops in the 19th century.

"I cannot explain the joy that embraces me. These objects were intended from their departure to return. Sooner or later they would return so that the words spoken by our ancestors may be fulfilled," Sagbadjou Glele told AFP at the time.

No date has yet been announced for the ceremonies and rituals traditionally preceding the designation of a new king.

Related Topics

Dead Century France Died Abomey Cotonou Benin Hub January May July December 2018 2019 From

Recent Stories

UAE suspends entry for travellers from Kenya, Tanz ..

UAE suspends entry for travellers from Kenya, Tanzania, Ethiopia &amp; Nigeria; ..

20 minutes ago
 Eight soldiers killed in two attacks in DR Congo

Eight soldiers killed in two attacks in DR Congo

1 minute ago
 Coldplay will stop recording in 2025: frontman

Coldplay will stop recording in 2025: frontman

1 minute ago
 4 injured in ExxonMobil plant fire in Texas

4 injured in ExxonMobil plant fire in Texas

1 minute ago
 Liverpool-Leeds among two more Premier League game ..

Liverpool-Leeds among two more Premier League games postponed

1 minute ago
 Denmark to require negative virus test

Denmark to require negative virus test

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.