EU Backs Sanctions Aimed At Russian 'propaganda' Outlets
Faizan Hashmi Published May 16, 2024 | 02:00 AM
Brussels, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2024) EU states Wednesday backed sanctions on four media outlets accused of pushing Russian propaganda, a top official said, in spite of a Kremlin threat of retaliation against Western journalists.
The new measures target the online outlet Voice of Europe -- at the heart of a probe into alleged interference in the European Parliament -- as well as three media close to the Kremlin.
"Four Kremlin-linked propaganda networks added to the sanctions list: Voice of Europe, RIA Novosti, Izvestija and Rossiyskaya Gazeta," European Commission Vice President Vera Jourova posted on the X platform, formerly Twitter, following a meeting of ambassadors.
The measures would also include a "ban on Russian funding of EU media, NGOs and political parties," she wrote.
Their approval by ambassadors came hours after Russian foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova warned Western journalists may be targeted in response to sanctions.
"I want to remind all those Brussels hotheads that there are dozens of journalists from EU countries who live very nicely and comfortably in Russia," she posted on her Telegram account.
"If such measures are adopted against Russian journalists and media by the EU or by individual countries, then Western journalists will feel our response.
We will respond immediately and very painfully against the Westerners," Zakharova wrote.
The EU has already imposed broadcast bans on over a dozen Russian media outlets over the war in Ukraine.
Diplomats told AFP the four latest outlets should be formally added to the blacklist soon, and that the new sanctions would involve bans.
The EU is working on a new package of sanctions against Russia over the invasion, that for the first time include targeting its lucrative liquefied natural gas sector.
The move to target media outlets comes after Czech intelligence in March busted an alleged Moscow-financed network that was using the Prague-based outlet Voice of Europe to spread Russian propaganda.
Belgian authorities have also opened a probe into accusations the outlet was used to pay European lawmakers to spread Moscow's talking points.
The unmasking of the purported Russian network -- allegedly bankrolled by pro-Kremlin businessman Viktor Medvedchuk -- came as Moscow is accused of stepping up interference operations ahead of EU elections in June.
Recent Stories
KP Assembly to pass caretaker govt's budget to fulfill constitutional responsibi ..
No plans for taxation on solar net metering: Power minister
Musadik urges political dialogue to resolve past conflicts
Funerals held for victims of attack on DR Congo camp
Federal govt reduces petrol price by Rs15.39 per litre
CM Bugti announces Rs 50 bln tube-wells solarization project
Vawda demands evidence about alleged interference in judiciary
Paramedical Association delegation calls on provincial president of PA Salam in ..
NCRC delegation discusses out of school children issue with Sindh Education mini ..
PFA imposes fine on bakeries on expired items
Maritime Affairs Minister attends 16th Annual All Pakistan Chambers Presidents' ..
Iranian cultural counselor stresses family's role in societal resilience amid Pa ..
More Stories From World
-
US drops Cuba criticism on terrorism cooperation6 seconds ago
-
Man with knife wounds several in Swiss town: police30 minutes ago
-
US to go ahead with $1 bln in new arms to Israel despite Rafah concerns: Reports1 hour ago
-
Curran signs off IPL 2024 with starring role for Punjab1 hour ago
-
Man with knife wounds several in Swiss town: police2 hours ago
-
Sabalenka breezes past Ostapenko and into Rome Open semis2 hours ago
-
Funerals held for victims of attack on DR Congo camp2 hours ago
-
US drug deaths decline, hinting at progress against opioid crisis3 hours ago
-
Swiss court jails Gambian ex-minister for crimes against humanity3 hours ago
-
Digital innovations improve Tawaf ritual for 1445H Hajj season3 hours ago
-
Biden, Trump agree to first presidential debate in June4 hours ago
-
'Heinous attack': Leaders condemn shooting of Slovak PM4 hours ago