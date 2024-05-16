Open Menu

US Drops Cuba Criticism On Terrorism Cooperation

Sumaira FH Published May 16, 2024 | 02:00 AM

US drops Cuba criticism on terrorism cooperation

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2024) The United States on Wednesday dropped its finding that Cuba is not cooperating on terrorism, although it has not removed its long-time adversary from a controversial blacklist of state terror sponsors.

In a report to Congress, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said that four countries -- Iran, North Korea, Syria and Venezuela -- were "not cooperating fully" on counterterrorism.

Cuba had appeared on the list the previous year but was removed.

The State Department said its previous finding had been based on Cuba's refusal to extradite back to Colombia militants from the ELN guerrilla group.

Colombia's first leftist president, Gustavo Petro, has since suspended arrest warrants for the guerrillas, the State Department said.

"Moreover, the United States and Cuba resumed law enforcement cooperation in 2023, including on counterterrorism," a State Department spokesperson said.

"Therefore, the Department determined that Cuba's continued certification as a 'not fully cooperating country' was no longer appropriate."

The previous secretary of state, Mike Pompeo, had cited the ELN extradition issue in putting Cuba back on a blacklist of state sponsors of terrorism in one of his final acts before leaving office in 2021.

President Joe Biden's administration has not removed Cuba from the list, which severely impedes investment by putting businesses at risk of US sanctions.

Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez said that the US report to Congress showed why his country should be removed from the state sponsor list.

"The United States has just admitted what we all know -- that Cuba is fully cooperating with forces against terrorism," he wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.

"It ought to end all political manipulation of this issue and put an end to its arbitrary and unjust inclusion on the list of state sponsors of terrorism."

Unlike his Democratic predecessor Barack Obama, Biden has shown little interest in reconciling with Cuba, a thorn in the side of the United States since the 1959 revolution of Fidel Castro.

Biden has instead stepped up pressure on human rights grounds after the communist authorities cracked down on rare protests.

Blinken has previously promised US lawmakers that he will not move to remove Cuba from the state sponsor blacklist.

Iran, North Korea and Syria are the other countries on the state sponsor list.

Venezuela remains off the state sponsor list. The United States recently moved to restore sanctions on Venezuela as hopes dimmed for a deal in which leftist leader Nicolas Maduro would hold free elections.

Related Topics

Militants Barack Obama Syria Iran Twitter Castro United States North Korea Colombia Cuba Venezuela Congress All From Mike Pompeo

Recent Stories

KP Assembly to pass caretaker govt's budget to ful ..

KP Assembly to pass caretaker govt's budget to fulfill constitutional responsibi ..

2 hours ago
 No plans for taxation on solar net metering: Power ..

No plans for taxation on solar net metering: Power minister

2 hours ago
 Musadik urges political dialogue to resolve past c ..

Musadik urges political dialogue to resolve past conflicts

3 hours ago
 Funerals held for victims of attack on DR Congo ca ..

Funerals held for victims of attack on DR Congo camp

3 hours ago
 Federal govt reduces petrol price by Rs15.39 per l ..

Federal govt reduces petrol price by Rs15.39 per litre

3 hours ago
 CM Bugti announces Rs 50 bln tube-wells solarizati ..

CM Bugti announces Rs 50 bln tube-wells solarization project

3 hours ago
Vawda demands evidence about alleged interference ..

Vawda demands evidence about alleged interference in judiciary

3 hours ago
 Paramedical Association delegation calls on provin ..

Paramedical Association delegation calls on provincial president of PA Salam in ..

3 hours ago
 NCRC delegation discusses out of school children i ..

NCRC delegation discusses out of school children issue with Sindh Education mini ..

3 hours ago
 PFA imposes fine on bakeries on expired items

PFA imposes fine on bakeries on expired items

3 hours ago
 Maritime Affairs Minister attends 16th Annual All ..

Maritime Affairs Minister attends 16th Annual All Pakistan Chambers Presidents' ..

3 hours ago
 Iranian cultural counselor stresses family's role ..

Iranian cultural counselor stresses family's role in societal resilience amid Pa ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From World