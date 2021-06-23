UrduPoint.com
Berlin Ready To Support Russian-US Strategic Dialogue On Arms Control - Maas

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd June, 2021) Germany is ready to support the Russian-US strategic dialogue on arms control and disarmament, Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said on Wednesday.

"We discussed the results of the negotiations of Presidents [Joe] Biden and [Vladimir] Putin.

We are ready to do everything to support the strategic dialogue on disarmament and arms control, on which the presidents reached agreement. This is a highly important success of the negotiations and we are very much grateful to President Biden for adopting this initiative," Maas said at a press conference after a meeting with US State Secretary Antony Blinken.

More Stories From World

