UrduPoint.com

Berlin Sues Italy Over Compensations For Nazi War Crimes - ICJ

Faizan Hashmi Published April 30, 2022 | 07:39 PM

Berlin Sues Italy Over Compensations for Nazi War Crimes - ICJ

Germany on Friday filed a lawsuit against Italy at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) over Rome allowing victims of Nazi war crimes to demand compensation from Berlin in violation of the country's sovereignty and contrary to a previous court decision, ICJ said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th April, 2022) Germany on Friday filed a lawsuit against Italy at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) over Rome allowing victims of Nazi war crimes to demand compensation from Berlin in violation of the country's sovereignty and contrary to a previous court decision, ICJ said.

"Italy has violated, and continues to violate, its obligation to respect Germany's sovereign immunity by allowing civil claims to be brought against Germany based on violations of international humanitarian law committed by the German Reich between 1943 and 1945, including, but not limited to, in 25 proceedings, listed in Annex 6 (to the Application), instituted against Germany since the judgment of the Italian Constitutional Court of 22 October 2014," the ICJ press release said.

Germany has referred to a 2012 court decision that confirms that the country has legal immunity from court claims filed by the victims of Nazism.

However, in 2014, the Italian Constitutional Court ruled that the obligation to follow the 2012 decision depends on the principle of legal protection of fundamental rights in accordance with the country's constitutional law.

According to the statement, Berlin is calling on the court to declare that Rome continues to violate the obligation to respect Germany's sovereign immunity by taking coercive measures against state property on its territory.

Even though the ICJ ruled in 2012 that this violates Berlin's right to immunity under international law, 25 more lawsuits have been filed in Italy demanding compensation from Germany since then. In two cases, Italian courts tried to arrest property belonging to Germany in Rome to implement the decisions.

Related Topics

Immunity German Germany Berlin Rome Italy October From Court

Recent Stories

Section 144 imposed on aerial firing and one wheel ..

Section 144 imposed on aerial firing and one wheeling

25 seconds ago
 ROCOR Bishops Continue Maintaining Normal Contacts ..

ROCOR Bishops Continue Maintaining Normal Contacts With Moscow Patriarchate - Ar ..

28 seconds ago
 Public welfare priority of new govt: Hamza Shehbaz ..

Public welfare priority of new govt: Hamza Shehbaz Sharif

30 seconds ago
 13 beggars caught

13 beggars caught

32 seconds ago
 Federal Ombudsman's regional head visit utility st ..

Federal Ombudsman's regional head visit utility stores

4 minutes ago
 Moon sighting body to meet on Sunday

Moon sighting body to meet on Sunday

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.