UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Biden Believes Updating Authorizations For Military Force 'Long Overdue' - White House

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sat 06th March 2021 | 12:30 AM

Biden Believes Updating Authorizations for Military Force 'Long Overdue' - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th March, 2021) US President Joe Biden agrees with Senator Tim Kaine that the congressional powers to authorize the use of military force (AUMF) need to be updated, White House spokesperson Jen Psaki said in a press briefing on Friday.

"The President has been obviously a close ally and partner with Senator Kaine on a number of initiatives in the past. He agrees that the AUMF has been around for 20 years and it's long overdue for it to be updated," Psaki said.

Psaki said earlier that President Joe Biden backs the effort by senators to restrict presidential war powers by repealing two laws that have allowed US presidents to use military force around the globe

Biden intends to "ensure that the authorizations for the use of military force currently on the books are replaced with a narrow and specific framework that will ensure we can protect Americans from terrorist threats while ending the forever wars," Psaki said.

On Wednesday, US Senators Tim Kaine and Todd Young re-introduced their bipartisan bill to repeal the 1991 and 2002 authorizations for the use military force after Biden approved airstrikes against Iran-backed militias in eastern Syria last week.

Their bill has the backing of several senators from both parties.

The US Constitution gives only Congress the power to wage war. But Congress gave the president broad war powers with the two resolutions - the 1991 AUMF gave the president the power to use US military force in the Gulf War and the 2001 AUMF approved using force against those responsible for the September 11 terror attacks.

Successive US presidents have broadly interpreted the AUMFs to send armed forces to countries around the world, including Afghanistan, Libya, Turkey, Georgia, Yemen, Djibouti, Kenya, Ethiopia, Eritrea, Iraq, Somalia, the Philippines and Cuba.

Biden's explanation that the strikes in Syria were "self-defense" in response to attacks by Iran-backed groups did not satisfy some members of Congress like Senator Kaine, who has demanded a briefing on the administration's legal justification for the attacks.

The repeal of the war powers resolutions would not impact ongoing US operations against the Islamic State terrorist group (banned in Russia), Kaine said after re-introducing the bill.

Related Topics

Somalia Terrorist Afghanistan World Syria Russia Turkey White House Yemen Iraq Young Djibouti Eritrea Ethiopia Georgia Philippines Kenya Cuba Libya September Congress From

Recent Stories

Ground breaking of Balakot Hydro Power Plant next ..

18 minutes ago

Hopes for UNSC action against Myanmar military cou ..

18 minutes ago

Two held for kite-flying in Sialkot

4 minutes ago

Biden, EC Chief Agree to Freeze Tariffs Over Aircr ..

4 minutes ago

Tech glitch halts Hungary mass vaccination drive

4 minutes ago

Faisalabad Electric Supply Company issues shutdown ..

21 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.