Biden calls border guards confronting migrants with horses 'outrageous'

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2021 ) :President Joe Biden on Friday described violent scenes where US border guards on horseback confronted Haitian migrants crossing on foot from Mexico "outrageous" and said there would be "consequences.""It was horrible," he told reporters at the White House.

"It's outrageous. I promise you: those people will pay.... There will be consequences."