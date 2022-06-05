Biden Evacuated From Beach House After Private Jet Enters Restricted Airspace Nearby

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th June, 2022) US President Joe Biden and his wife Jill Biden were evacuated from their beach house in the city of Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, on Saturday after a private jet mistakenly entered a restricted airspace nearby, US Secret Service spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said.

"Shortly before 1 p.m. (17:00 GMT) today a privately owned aircraft entered the restricted airspace over Rehoboth Delaware after mistakenly entering crossing a secured area. The aircraft was immediately escorted out of the restricted airspace," Guglielmi wrote on Twitter.

According to the spokesman, preliminary investigation has showed that devices on the plane were not on the proper radio channel, and, therefore, a pilot failed to hear a warning and follow instructions from the US authorities.

"The United States Secret Service will be interviewing the pilot," Guglielmi added.

The White House, in turn, said that during the incident, the president and his wife had been evacuated to a safe place, with the area adjacent to their house being temporarily blocked. There was no threat to the life of the Biden couple. By now, Joe and Jill Biden have returned to their house.