Open Menu

Xi, Putin Hail Ties As 'stabilising' Force In Chaotic World

Faizan Hashmi Published May 16, 2024 | 12:50 PM

Xi, Putin hail ties as 'stabilising' force in chaotic world

Beijing, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2024) Leaders Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin framed their nations' ties as a stabilising force in a chaotic world as they met Thursday in Beijing, where the Russian president is seeking greater Chinese support for his war effort in Ukraine and isolated economy.

It is Putin's first trip abroad since his March re-election and the second in just over six months to China, an economic lifeline for Russia after the West hit it with unprecedented sanctions over its military offensive in Ukraine.

Putin was greeted by Xi at a grand welcoming ceremony outside Beijing's Great Hall of the People, footage by state broadcaster CCTV showed.

In a meeting, Xi then told his "old friend" Putin that China-Russia relations were "conducive to peace".

"China is ready to work with Russia to... uphold fairness and justice in the world," Xi added.

Putin, in turn, told Xi the two countries' relations were "stabilising factors in the international arena".

"Relations between Russia and China are not opportunistic and not directed against anyone," Putin said, according to a Kremlin readout.

"Together, we uphold the principles of justice and a democratic world order that reflects multipolar realities and is based on international law," he added.

Following closed-door meetings, the two leaders then signed a joint statement on deepening their countries' "comprehensive strategic partnership", state news agency Xinhua said.

Related Topics

World Ukraine Russia China Beijing Vladimir Putin March Xi Jinping

Recent Stories

Imran Khan’s picture from Adiala jail via video ..

Imran Khan’s picture from Adiala jail via video link during SC hearing goes vi ..

21 minutes ago
 Imran Khan appears before SC via video link in NAB ..

Imran Khan appears before SC via video link in NAB amendment case

1 hour ago
 IHC registrar office responds to Vawda’s letter

IHC registrar office responds to Vawda’s letter

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 May 2024

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 May 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 May 2024

4 hours ago
 KP Assembly to pass caretaker govt's budget to ful ..

KP Assembly to pass caretaker govt's budget to fulfill constitutional responsibi ..

13 hours ago
No plans for taxation on solar net metering: Power ..

No plans for taxation on solar net metering: Power minister

13 hours ago
 Musadik urges political dialogue to resolve past c ..

Musadik urges political dialogue to resolve past conflicts

13 hours ago
 Funerals held for victims of attack on DR Congo ca ..

Funerals held for victims of attack on DR Congo camp

13 hours ago
 Federal govt reduces petrol price by Rs15.39 per l ..

Federal govt reduces petrol price by Rs15.39 per litre

14 hours ago
 CM Bugti announces Rs 50 bln tube-wells solarizati ..

CM Bugti announces Rs 50 bln tube-wells solarization project

14 hours ago
 Vawda demands evidence about alleged interference ..

Vawda demands evidence about alleged interference in judiciary

14 hours ago

More Stories From World