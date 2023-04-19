UrduPoint.com

Biden, First Lady Earn Combined $579,514 In 2022 And Paid $169,820 In Taxes - White House

Sumaira FH Published April 19, 2023 | 05:00 AM

Biden, First Lady Earn Combined $579,514 in 2022 And Paid $169,820 in Taxes - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th April, 2023) US President Joe Biden and his wife Jill Biden earned a combined $579,514 in 2022 and paid a total of $169,820 in Federal and state taxes, the White. House said in a press release.

"The President and First Lady filed their income tax return jointly and reported federal adjusted gross income of $579,514. They paid $169,820 in combined federal, Delaware, and Virginia income taxes. And their 2022 effective federal income tax rate is 23.8 percent," the White House said on Tuesday.

Joe Biden and Jill Biden donated $20,180 to 20 different charities last year, the release said, adding that the largest contribution was $5,000 to the Beau Biden Foundation.

They also donated to St. Joseph on the Brandywine, their home parish, to the Tragedy Assistance Program for Survivors, and the National Fraternal Order of Police Foundation, among other charities.

Vice President Kamala Harris and the Second Gentleman Douglas Emhoff also released their 2022 federal income tax return, which shows they had a combined federal adjusted gross income of $456,918, according to the White House.

Harris and her husband paid $93,570 in federal income tax, the release added.

