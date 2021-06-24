Biden Nominates Ex-NSC Director for Russia Michael Carpenter for US Ambassador to OSCE

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th June, 2021) US President Joe Biden nominated former Director for Russia in the National Security Council Michael Carpenter to serve as United States envoy to the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE), the White House announced.

"Today, President Joe Biden announced his intent to nominate... Michael Carpenter... for US Representative to the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE), with rank of ambassador," the statement said on Wednesday.

At present, Carpenter serves as Managing Director of the Biden Center for Diplomacy and Global Engagement at the University of Pennsylvania.

Prior to his current engagement, he served as Director for Russia at the National Security Council and also as Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for Russia, Ukraine and Eurasia. Carpenter also worked as Special Adviser for Europe and Eurasia in the Office of the Vice President.

Biden also nominated Cindy McCain, the widow of US Senator and 2008 Republican presidential nominee John McCain, to serve as US Representative to the UN food and Agriculture Organization.