Biden Nominee Blinken Says Agrees With Pompeo That China Engaged in Genocide in Xinjiang

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th January, 2021) President-elect Joe Biden's nominee for US Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, said he agrees with current Secretary of State Mike Pompeo's designation of the Chinese Communist Party as having engaged in genocide against the Uighur Muslims and other minority groups in Xinjiang, China.

"Yes," Blinken said on Tuesday during his US Senate confirmation hearing when asked whether he agrees with Pompeo's designation of the Chinese Communist Party as having committed a genocide.