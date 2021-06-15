UrduPoint.com
Biden Plans To Tell Putin US Not Looking For Conflict, But Will Respond To Harmful Acts

Umer Jamshaid 14 minutes ago Tue 15th June 2021 | 01:00 AM

Biden Plans to Tell Putin US Not Looking for Conflict, But Will Respond to Harmful Acts

* WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th June, 2021) US President Joe Biden told reporters on Monday that he will tell Russian President Vladimir Putin that Washington is not seeking a conflict with Moscow, however, will respond to harmful activities.

"I shared with our allies what i will convey to Putin - that I am not looking for conflict with Russia but we will respond if Russia continues its harmful activities and that we will not fail to defend the transatlantic alliance. We stand up for democratic values," Biden said.

