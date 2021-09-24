Biden Says Booster Shots to Be Available in 80,000 Locations Nationwide

(@FahadShabbir)

Booster shots will be available for all eligible Americans in 80,000 locations across the country, including 40,000 pharmacies, US President Joe Biden said on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th September, 2021) Booster shots will be available for all eligible Americans in 80,000 locations across the country, including 40,000 pharmacies, US President Joe Biden said on Friday.

"Booster shots will be available in 80,000 locations, including over 40,000 pharmacies nationwide," Biden said during remarks from the White House.

Biden has urged all Americans who got the Pfizer vaccine in January, February, or March and who are either 65 and older or belong to a risk group with high levels of public interaction, including teachers and health workers, to get their booster shot as soon as possible.

US President added that he is going to get his booster shot soon since he has become eligible to get one too.

Biden also said that he regrets that as many as a quarter or 70 million American adults have not received even one dose of the authorized COVID-19 vaccines.

The issue of getting booster shots has been a matter of much dubiousness within the US government.

On Thursday, the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) issued its recommendation with regard to booster shots against the novel coronavirus. The Committee recommended the boosters for millions of Americans who are at risk for getting a serious disease due to underlying health conditions but excluded frontline workers from it. The CDC's director, Dr. Rochelle Walensky, overruled the decision and made the workers at risk, including healthcare workers and teachers, eligible for getting a booster shot.