Biden Says Classified Docs Found at His Home From 70s, Blames His Team on Mishandling

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th February, 2023) US President Joe Biden said in an interview that some of the classified documents Federal investigators have found in his private office or residence in Delaware are from the 1970s and blamed his team for the mishandling of the records.

"The best of my knowledge, the kinds of things they picked up are things that from 1974, straight stray papers, there may be something else I don't know, but one of the things that happened is that what was not done well, is as they packed up my offices to move them, they didn't do the kind of job that should have been done to go thoroughly through every single piece of literature that's there," Biden said in an interview with PBS NewsHour that aired on Wednesday evening.

Biden noted that he was advised not to speak to this issue because the investigation is ongoing, but emphasized he voluntarily let investigators search his home offices thoroughly.

Biden said he will what happens next on this matter once the investigation is over.

Last week, Biden's personal attorney announced that the US Justice Department conducted a search of the president's residences in Rehoboth, Delaware, but found no sensitive materials.

The search was conducted as part of a probe into potential mishandling of classified documents by Biden, following the discovery of sensitive materials at multiple locations, including a think-tank office and Biden's garage.

The US House Oversight Committee is also looking into Biden's handling of classified documents as it relates to their investigation into potential influence peddling by the Biden family, particularly Hunter Biden.