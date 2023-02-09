UrduPoint.com

Biden Says Classified Docs Found At His Home From 70s, Blames His Team On Mishandling

Umer Jamshaid Published February 09, 2023 | 05:30 AM

Biden Says Classified Docs Found at His Home From 70s, Blames His Team on Mishandling

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th February, 2023) US President Joe Biden said in an interview that some of the classified documents Federal investigators have found in his private office or residence in Delaware are from the 1970s and blamed his team for the mishandling of the records.

"The best of my knowledge, the kinds of things they picked up are things that from 1974, straight stray papers, there may be something else I don't know, but one of the things that happened is that what was not done well, is as they packed up my offices to move them, they didn't do the kind of job that should have been done to go thoroughly through every single piece of literature that's there," Biden said in an interview with PBS NewsHour that aired on Wednesday evening.

Biden noted that he was advised not to speak to this issue because the investigation is ongoing, but emphasized he voluntarily let investigators search his home offices thoroughly.

Biden said he will what happens next on this matter once the investigation is over.

Last week, Biden's personal attorney announced that the US Justice Department conducted a search of the president's residences in Rehoboth, Delaware, but found no sensitive materials.

The search was conducted as part of a probe into potential mishandling of classified documents by Biden, following the discovery of sensitive materials at multiple locations, including a think-tank office and Biden's garage.

The US House Oversight Committee is also looking into Biden's handling of classified documents as it relates to their investigation into potential influence peddling by the Biden family, particularly Hunter Biden.

Related Topics

Job Rehoboth May Family From Best

Recent Stories

Sultan bin Tahnoon praises first responder heroes ..

Sultan bin Tahnoon praises first responder heroes taking part in &#039;Gallant K ..

5 hours ago
 DEWA announces AED11.1 bn in record standalone 202 ..

DEWA announces AED11.1 bn in record standalone 2022 net profit

6 hours ago
 Emirati crew saves Syrian family from wreckage of ..

Emirati crew saves Syrian family from wreckage of their home in Türkiye

6 hours ago
 Pentagon Says 3 Balloon Incidents Happened During ..

Pentagon Says 3 Balloon Incidents Happened During Trump Admin., 1 at Start of Bi ..

6 hours ago
 UN aviation body sees recovery to pre-pandemic air ..

UN aviation body sees recovery to pre-pandemic air travel in 2023

6 hours ago
 Twitter down in Turkey as quake response criticism ..

Twitter down in Turkey as quake response criticism mounts

6 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.