Biden Says In Close Contact With Colonial Pipeline, Americans Will Hear Good News Thursday

Muhammad Irfan 13 seconds ago Thu 13th May 2021 | 01:50 AM

Biden Says in Close Contact With Colonial Pipeline, Americans Will Hear Good News Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th May, 2021) President Joe Biden said on Wednesday that his administration has been in close contact with Colonial Pipeline regarding the DarkSide hack and expects Americans will hear "good news" in the next 24 hours regarding fuel supplies.

"We have been in very close contact with Colonial Pipeline, which is one of the reasons gasoline prices are going up, and I think you're going to hear some good news in the next 24 hours and I think we'll be getting that under control," Biden said during a press conference.

