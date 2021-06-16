Biden Says Putin Hopes US Can Maintain Peace, Security in Afghanistan

GENEVA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th June, 2021) US President Joe Biden said on Wednesday that Russian President Vladimir Putin is hopeful the United States can maintain peace and security in Afghanistan.

"He [Putin] asked us about Afghanistan, he said that he hopes we are able to maintain some peace and security and I said that has a lot to do with you [Russia]," Biden said during a press conference after the bilateral summit in Geneva.

Biden added that Putin told him Russia was prepared to help on strategic security matters related to Afghanistan and Iran.