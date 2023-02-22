UrduPoint.com

Biden Says Putin's Suspension Of Nuclear Arms Reduction Treaty A 'Big Mistake'

Muhammad Irfan Published February 22, 2023 | 07:30 PM

Biden Says Putin's Suspension of Nuclear Arms Reduction Treaty a 'Big Mistake'

President Joe Biden called Russian President Vladimir Putin's decision to suspend participation in the New START Treaty a "big mistake" on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd February, 2023) US President Joe Biden called Russian President Vladimir Putin's decision to suspend participation in the New START Treaty a "big mistake" on Wednesday.

Biden described the decision as a "big mistake" as the presidents of Romania, Slovakia and Poland greeted him at the Bucharest Nine meeting, according to the press pool.

Related Topics

Russia Bucharest Vladimir Putin Poland Romania Slovakia

Recent Stories

Hersh Says US, Norway Have Cooperated on Clandest ..

Hersh Says US, Norway Have Cooperated on Clandestine Operations Since Vietnam W ..

2 minutes ago
 The Islamabad High Court (IHC) rejects FIA's plea ..

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) rejects FIA's plea seeking cancellation of post-a ..

2 minutes ago
 Khyber Pakhtunkhwa contingent to fully participate ..

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa contingent to fully participate in 34th National Games: Aqil ..

2 minutes ago
 Cabinet members won’t take salary, says PM Shehb ..

Cabinet members won’t take salary, says PM Shehbaz Sharif

23 minutes ago
 Russia Welcomes China's Readiness to Play Positive ..

Russia Welcomes China's Readiness to Play Positive Role in Resolving Crisis in U ..

18 minutes ago
 Lavrov to Attend G20 Foreign Ministers' Meeting in ..

Lavrov to Attend G20 Foreign Ministers' Meeting in India on March 1-2 - Foreign ..

18 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.